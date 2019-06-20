Putin convinced that West won’t drastically change its stance towards Russia

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. There will be no crucial changes in the West’s attitude towards Russia even if Moscow makes concessions and fulfills all of its opponents’ demands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"If we completely surrender, giving up on our fundamental national interests, will anything change? Perhaps, there will be some external signals, but no crucial changes," Putin pointed out.

The Russian president pointed out that western countries, primarily the United States, put pressure even on those with whom they didn’t have political differences.

"China has nothing to do with the issues of Crimea and Donbass. We are accused of occupying Donbass, which is total nonsense and lies. China has nothing to do with it at all, but tariffs on Chinese goods are rising," Putin said. "Let’s take the attack on Huawei: where did it come from and what is the reason behind it? The only reason is to contain the development of China who has become a global rival to another global power, the United States," Putin emphasized.