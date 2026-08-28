Russian cosmonauts Teteryatnikov, Kiviryan ready for Crew-13 mission — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The commission assessing the readiness of Russian crew members has declared Sergey Teteryatnikov and Arutyun Kiviryyan, the primary and backup cosmonauts for the Crew-13 mission, ready for flight, Roscosmos reported.

"Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Teteryatnikov and Arutyun Kiviryyan are ready for spaceflight. Today, a meeting of the commission assessing the readiness of the Russian members of Crew-13 aboard the US Crew Dragon spaceship for spaceflight on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) took place at the Cosmonaut Training Center. The cosmonauts passed their tests and exams and completed comprehensive training exercises based on the flight program for the Russian segment of the ISS," the state space corporation said in a statement.

Under the integrated NASA-Roscosmos cross-flight agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov is officially assigned to the primary crew of the SpaceX Crew-13 mission, serving as a mission specialist. Cosmonaut Arutyun Kiviryyan serves as his backup. The primary Crew-13, which includes cosmonaut Teteryatnikov, is expected to head to the ISS no earlier than mid-September. Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk comprise the full four-person crew assigned to the SpaceX Crew-13 mission. Teteryatnikov and Kutryk will serve as mission specialists for SpaceX Crew-13, alongside commander Jessica Watkins and pilot Luke Delaney.