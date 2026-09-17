MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed to oddities and contradictions surrounding the appearance of names of victims of the Bucha events on a city memorial, while the Kiev regime has still not provided a list of the dead.

Zakharova took part in a TASS press conference presenting a report by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis that exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

"On the one hand, the names of these victims apparently do exist because somehow they have been engraved on this memorial," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "On the other hand, no one has ever provided this list of names to anyone or published it anywhere. This is what really prompted us to start looking into what these names are, how they appeared there, who these people are and what all of this means."

"At some point, Western political figures who were regularly taken to Bucha suddenly began holding all these ceremonies next to a certain memorial. At first, we thought it was simply some monument or part of the city, but then, after taking a closer look, we suddenly discovered that it was not just a memorial," the diplomat noted. "There are names on it. Not one name, not five, not ten, not twenty-five, but more than a hundred, perhaps several hundred names."

"We asked ourselves how this could be. Obviously, these are not the names of Bucha's great artists and poets. Clearly, these are the names of those whom the Kiev regime calls the victims of the Bucha events," Zakharova pointed out. "That is why all these Western leaders, presidents, prime ministers and heads of international organizations are brought there."

Strange changes

According to Zakharova, many people began taking a closer look at the memorial. "From around 2023, this memorial began to serve as a place of pilgrimage [for Western guests]," the diplomat said. She also noted that more names were added to the list later.