Hainan establishes international aerospace data service center

HAIKOU /China/, August 28. /TASS/. South China’s Hainan Province established an International Aerospace Data Service Center during an aerospace forum held in Wenchang on the island’s eastern coast. Participants in the event also signed major agreements.

According to the Hainan International Media Center, the forum, held on August 24-26, saw “a series of major contracts signed to establish infrastructure for regular commercial launches.” The administration of the local space city signed strategic and framework agreements with 17 companies, including the commercial rocket division of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

In addition, Hainan Space Group signed memorandums with six companies, including China Galaxy Securities. These agreements cover a range of areas, from satellite manufacturing and finance to space tourism. They are expected to lay a solid foundation for frequent launches under commercial projects.

The event was organized by the Wenchang International Aerospace City Administration with the support of relevant government agencies and a group of leading Chinese banks. During the conference, experts, investors, and officials focused on issues including the development of reusable launch vehicle technologies and leveraging the advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port for the aerospace industry. Other topics included low-Earth-orbit satellite internet, financial support for projects and a new tourism ecosystem. Another key practical outcome of the forum was the opening of a joint laboratory for intelligent computing satellite constellations.

The projects are expected to transform Hainan into a highly developed aerospace hub of global significance powered by advanced digital technologies. According to Liu Hongjian, Chairman of Hainan Space Group and head of the province’s international commercial launch center, the island is rapidly developing a world-class aerospace science and industrial cluster.

Wenchang Mayor Cao Shuyu, for his part, highlighted Hainan’s unique advantages in launch efficiency, logistics, and safety monitoring in rocket stage drop zones. He noted that the local industrial cluster makes it possible to significantly reduce costs, and provides capabilities for rocket assembly and data exchange, satellite manufacturing and the development of space tourism. The official recalled that the province’s spaceport has carried out 11 launches since the beginning of this year. Construction of new launch pads is proceeding at an accelerated pace. According to Cao, major projects planned for the next five years include deploying satellite constellations, implementing a crewed lunar program, and launching heavy-lift rockets into orbit.