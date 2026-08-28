Russian lunar rovers to be capable of exploring areas at distances of up to 100 km

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. Two lunar rovers planned for use as part of the Russian lunar program will extend the exploration range to between 50 and 100 km, Denis Kutovoy, deputy director of the space systems department at the Roscosmos state space corporation, said at the Technoprom forum.

"Two light-class landers, the Luna-27 No. 1 and No. 2 (Luna-27A and Luna-27B), will reach the Moon’s North and South Poles, respectively, and then a decision will be made as to which pole is most suitable for further work. Then, a spacecraft mounted on a universal heavy landing platform carrying two lunar rovers will extend the exploration range to approximately 50-100 km. These figures are currently under discussion. The rovers will conduct research across that distance," he said.

According to Kutovoy, all landers are equipped with thermal control units and radioisotope thermoelectric generators. At the same time, another area of focus for the state corporation is space nuclear power and the creation of a lunar power plant - a nuclear power facility. He noted that the launch of a spacecraft carrying a payload of specialists from the nuclear industry is also planned before the end of the program period.

In April, Kutovoy reported that two medium-sized lunar rovers weighing up to 500 kg, as part of the Luna-30 mission, will explore the surface of one of the Moon’s poles for the construction of a future lunar base, while a heavy landing platform will be used both to deploy the two lunar rovers and for three lunar power plant missions.

About the forum

The 13th International Forum for Technological Development - Technoprom 2026 is taking place in Novosibirsk from August 26 to 28. Delegations from 40 countries are participating. The forum’s motto is "Russian Science is the Foundation of Technological Leadership." A major part of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Circular Photon Source in Koltsovo and the operation of other megascience facilities. The program also includes the Intelligent Systems and Medicine of the Future tracks.

TASS is the general media partner of the Technoprom forum.