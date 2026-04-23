Soyuz 2.1a rocket with Progress MS-34 spacecraft assembled at Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft has been assembled at the Baikonur spaceport for the subsequent launch on April 26 to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos reported.

"The Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-34 is at the launch site at Baikonur. The rocket was rolled out and erected vertically on the launch pad," the statement reads.

The Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft will deliver 2.5 tons of cargo to the International Space Station, including a new Orlan-ISS No. 8 EVA spacesuit. The equipment and consumables also include hardware for the Virtual, Neuroimmunity, Correction, Biodegradation, and Separation experiments.