Two of four solar eclipses of 2026 will be visible in Russia

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russians will be able to see two of the four eclipses of the coming year: a lunar eclipse in March and a solar eclipse in August, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

"Eclipses will be the main astronomical events of 2026: two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. Two eclipses will be visible from different regions of Russia: on March 3, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in eastern Russia, and on August 12, northern and northwestern Russia will be able to observe partial phases of a total solar eclipse," the press service said.

Residents of Primorye, Kamchatka, and the Far East will see the March eclipse. In Moscow, the Earth's satellite will be below the horizon at this time. The August solar eclipse will be visible to residents of northern and northwestern Russia. In Moscow, the sun will be obscured by a maximum of 1%, the organization said.