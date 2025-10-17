Russian cosmonauts complete their spacewalk

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, October 17. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky (a TASS special correspondent) from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) have completed their first spacewalk of 2025 and returned to the station, according to the broadcast on the state corporation's website.

The spacewalk was scheduled to begin at 7:50 p.m. Moscow time (4:50 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, but started approximately half an hour later. It was scheduled to take 5 hours and 38, but it took the cosmonauts 6 hours 11 minutes and 12 seconds to complete their tasks.

They installed unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space, dismantled the HRC high-resolution camera from the Zvezda module, cleaned one of its portholes, and removed a cassette container from the Poisk module.

Russian cosmonauts will perform one more spacewalk within the next two weeks, said Dmitry Akhmerov, a lead engineer of the Extravehicular Activities Department of Russia’s state-run rocket and space corporation RSC Energia.

"They will rest and analyze their current round of extravehicular activity," he said during a Roscosmos broadcast. "And we will start to gradually prepare for the next spacewalk, which is to take place in two weeks, even earlier."