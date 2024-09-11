Soyuz MS-26 deployed in orbit as it carries international crew to ISS

BAIKONUR COSMODROME /Kazakhstan/, September 11. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-26 manned spacecraft successfully separated from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket after a launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome, according to a TASS reporter at the spaceport.

Headed to the International Space Station are Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner (who will also work as a TASS special correspondent on the orbital outpost) and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit. They make up ISS Expedition 72.

The approach to the ISS will take place according to an ultra-short rendezvous scheme. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Rassvet module of the station’s Russian segment at about 10:33 p.m. Moscow time (7:33 p.m. GMT).