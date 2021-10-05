Actress Peresild, director Shipenko to visit US ISS segment, the Cupola — NASA

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipmenko will visit the American ISS segment and the Cupola panoramic dome module during the filming of the live-action movie aboard the ISS, NASA said during the docking livestream.

"There will be scenes that will be filmed in the Cupola [a ESA-built observatory module]. […] They will be escorted to the US segment when required under the terms of the agreement between Roscosmos and NASA," the narrator said.

Peresild and Shipenko plan to film the first live action movie in space. The drama with the working title "Challenge" is a joint project of Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. The movie tells the story of a medic who has to go into orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut.