Flight paths for OneWeb satellites launch to be revised - Russian state corporation

Studies are performed to launch 36 OneWeb spacecraft from Baikonur instead of 34 as at present, Roscosmos noted

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Flight paths for launches of OneWeb communication satellites from the Baikonur space port will be improved to increase the number of spacecraft launched at a time, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Optimization of flight paths from Baikonur are underway now, considering that the size of satellites is slightly higher than anticipated," the corporation said.

Studies are performed to launch 36 OneWeb spacecraft from Baikonur instead of 34 as at present, Roscosmos noted. 36 such satellites can now be put to the orbit from the Vostochny launch site.

"Such difference is driven by higher power characteristics of the rocket within the framework of predetermined inclination and complete correspondence of carrier vehicle stages drop zone," the corporation added.

All 34 OneWeb satellites put to orbit - Russian space corporation
This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in this year
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Gas transit through Ukraine will depend on supply contracts, says Putin
Last year, the transit of Russian gas to Europe through the Ukrainian gas transmission system amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters, which was the lowest volume in the last 30 years
German Chancellor welcomes dialogue with Russia
Angela Merkel noted that Russia and Germany "have things to discuss" including the crisis in Afghanistan, trade relations and the issues of bilateral cooperation
US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 violate international law - Russian ambassador
This is nothing more than an attempt to gain a competitive advantage for its fuel and technology suppliers, Antonov pointed out
No plans to integrate Donbass into Russia behind decision to issue Russian passports
"The decision to simplify passport issuance procedures came solely as a humanitarian measure after a blockade was placed on Donbass and its residents were deprived of their civil rights," deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak noted
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled
The pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled
Russia can reach COVID-19 necessary herd immunity this year - Gamaleya Center chief
According to the scientist, all Russian regions have enough COVID-19 vaccines
Russia ready to provide planes to evacuate Afghans to any country — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that Russia had no information about Russian nationals who could have been hurt at Kabul airport amid the developments of the past few days
Russia furnishes Spain with data on naval ships’ plans to call at Ceuta port — embassy
Earlier, it was reported the Spanish authorities thought over their reply to Russia’s request for its fleet’s refilling at the port of Ceuta
Russia returns Ukraine’s protest note over Lavrov’s trip to Crimea without consideration
Maria Zakharova stressed that it is high for the Ukrainian counterparts to realize that the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are Russian territories
This week in photos: California on fire, St. Isaac's Cathedral and packed plane in Kabul
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
German chancellor lays wreath at WWII memorial near Kremlin during farewell tour to Moscow
The veteran German head of state and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Friday which will be their first face-to-face encounter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic
Germany remains one of Russia’s main partners in Europe, worldwide, Putin says
The Russian president noted the work of Russian-German bilateral mechanisms, groups and forums, including the Year of Germany in Russia dedicated to economic development
Russia asks Merkel to push Kiev towards implementing its commitments — Putin
The Russian president praised Angela Merkel for doing much in the interests of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, being one of the originators of the Normandy format
Putin, Erdogan call for stability, peace in Afghanistan
Presidents touched upon bilateral cooperation in the energy sector
Press review: Patrushev says Afghan fate awaits Ukraine and error cuts EU gas prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 19th
Foreign students to be allowed to enter Russia for further education — ministry
The rules, according to which foreign students can visit Russia, have already been developed by the Ministry of Education and Science and will be approved in the near future
Ukraine claims 44 countries, organizations are co-founders of Crimean Platform
The Crimean Platform was initiated by Vladimir Zelensky in order to coordinate efforts globally to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction
Lawyers for American citizen convicted of spying request Russia transfer him to US
"He was convicted on charges for spying for America, so, we are asking to transfer him to that country, and not to Canada or Ireland, where he is also a citizen," his attorney Olga Karlova said
Construction of Nord Stream 2 is nearing completion, 15 km by sea left — Putin
The Russian president pointed out that the route for transporting gas to Europe via Nord Stream 2 was 2,000 km shorter than the transit route through Ukraine
Taliban political leader arrives in Kabul for government talks - agency
Other details of the visit are not disclosed
After failure in Afghanistan US decline will continue — Greek politician
Democratic values can never be imported from Washington and the West with the use of military intervention and occupation methods on the pretext of granting equal social and political rights to the people of Afghanistan, Kostas Isihos noted
‘Unacceptable to impose alien standards of political life’: Putin on US Afghan gamble
The Russian President called on countries to consolidate efforts to support the Afghan people and normalize the situation in Afghanistan
The Times publishes a fake about Russian subs off Ireland — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the groundless charges in this article are expected to make the Western reader feel "growing Russian threat"
Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the Taliban movement has not yet taken full control of all Afghanistan
Russian defense firm to show latest versions of Taifun armored vehicles at Army forum
The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28 and feature over 220 exhibits
Bundestag pursuing talks with Russia on hydrogen supplies via Nord Stream 2
"Russia has enormous potential in producing green hydrogen that we will need to carry out energy reform," Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst explained
Launch of Russia’s Luna-25 automatic station to Moon rescheduled for 2022
The station will become the first domestic spacecraft in the country’s modern history on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite
German region puts plans to purchase 1 mln Sputnik V doses on hold, says report
For the purchase to be physically implemented the certificate granted by the European Medicines Agency was required
Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels
Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Moskalvo, and Poronaisk will be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships
US sanctions Russian firearms imports, missile-related technology exports to Moscow
The sanctions "include a restriction on the permanent importation of firearms or ammunition manufactured or located in Russia pursuant to new or pending permit applications"
Russia to use next-generation Armata tanks to fine-tune warfare tactics
Member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko pointed out that the Russian tank-building industry had also hammered out the technology for repairing and upgrading all basic combat vehicles in service
Nord Stream 2 not confirming reports pipeline to be completed on August 23
"The pipeline is already more than 99% completed, and we will reveal the pipelaying completion in due time," the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG informed
Turkey expects Russia to boost gas supplies via TurkStream - Erdogan
President pointed out that Turkey and Russia believe the cooperation in the economic sector to be crucial
Brother of Afghan President Ghani who fled country joins Taliban
The Taliban entered Kabul without a fight on August 15
International Space Station’s orbital altitude adjusted for Soyuz launch
According to preliminary data, the average altitude of the ISS is 420,91 kilometers
Russia puzzled Spain denies Russian naval ships a port call - Foreign Ministry
The situation looks strange at least, particularly against a backdrop of the current positive practice of cooperation concerning calls of Russian warships to Spanish ports, the statement says
Press review: Where will the Taliban raise money and Nord Stream 2 eyes November start
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 20th
Russia to respond robustly, appropriately to US sanctions over Navalny - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Moscow views the new round of US sanctions over Nord Stream 2 and the Navalny case as Washington’s lack of political will to build bilateral relations based on a partnership
Russia to feature latest guided missile frigate at defense show in Turkey
At the IDEF 2021 defense show, the crew of the frigate Admiral Essen will demonstrate an advanced warship of Russian shipbuilding and new weapon systems that it carries
Biden signed order allowing sanctions against Russian export pipelines — White House
The document was released on Friday
Russian developer ready to launch clinical trials of nasal spray coronavirus vaccine
According to Alexander Gintsburg, the nasal spray vaccine consists of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine
Scientists name reasons of poverty in Arctic regions of Russia, Canada, US
According to the experts, among the reasons could be high birth rates, big numbers of retirees and dependents, high levels of everyday expenses, insufficient budget payments to raise the incomes of the poor and many others
Israel strikes Shia fighters’ bases near Damascus, Homs — media
There have been no reports of any casualties among the Syrian troops and militia, or any damage
Syria’s air defense systems intercept Israeli missile attack over Damascus
On August 17, the Israeli Air Forces attacked positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian Shiite units fighting on its side in the southwest Quneitra Governorate
Experts predict gas supplies could start flowing through Nord Stream 2 in October
They point out that if gas supplies over the Nord Stream 2 start from the new gas year, throughput volumes can be higher
Russia expands sanctions on Ukraine to include top diplomat, top security official
The number of sanctioned Ukrainian individuals rose from 849 to 922
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities, which are respectful of the will of people
Russian shipbuilders to unveil state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship at Army forum
This year, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will also feature new innovation projects of civilian output
