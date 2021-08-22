Flight paths for OneWeb satellites launch to be revised - Russian state corporation

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Flight paths for launches of OneWeb communication satellites from the Baikonur space port will be improved to increase the number of spacecraft launched at a time, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Optimization of flight paths from Baikonur are underway now, considering that the size of satellites is slightly higher than anticipated," the corporation said.

Studies are performed to launch 36 OneWeb spacecraft from Baikonur instead of 34 as at present, Roscosmos noted. 36 such satellites can now be put to the orbit from the Vostochny launch site.

"Such difference is driven by higher power characteristics of the rocket within the framework of predetermined inclination and complete correspondence of carrier vehicle stages drop zone," the corporation added.