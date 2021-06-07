Russia’s decision about ISS participation depends on US sanctions on Roscosmos — chief

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s pullout of the International Space Station (ISS) project will depend on Washington’s decision regarding sanctions against the Progress Rocket and Space Center and the TsNIIMash rocket and spacecraft scientific center, Director General of the Russian national space agency, Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"The ball is in the court of our American partners. If sanctions against the Progress Rocket and Space Center and TsNIIMash remain in place, the issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a problem for American partners. It will be their zone of responsibility," he said when speaking to the lower house of parliament about the West’s sanctions and measures to minimize their effect on Russia’s politics and economy.

The space agency chief underlined that mendacity would not be tolerated. "Either we are working together and then sanctions should be lifted immediately, or we won’t work together and then national systems will be deployed," he noted.

Rogozin also stressed that Roscosmos is ready for these sanctions.