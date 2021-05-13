Russian system registers over 200 space junk near-misses with orbital outpost in 2020

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space registered 220 space junk near-misses with the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020, Head of the Information Analytical Center at the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash, part of the space agency Roscosmos) Igor Bakaras told TASS on Thursday.

"In 2020, 220 hazardous close encounters with the ISS and over 4,000 near-misses with domestic space vehicles were registered. In 2021, no adjustments to the spacecraft’s orbits have been made," Bakaras noted. The Roscosmos specialist added that about 4,500 dangerous near-misses with Russian satellites were registered annually on average.

For example, the space station’s orbit had to be adjusted twice in 2020 to avoid a collision with space junk. One of the maneuvers was conducted on September 23, he specified.

"Due to the high probability that its normal operation might be disrupted over a likely collision with a fragment from the Japanese H-2A rocket’s disintegrated operational part, the orbit of the ISS was adjusted," the specialist said.

Items lost by cosmonauts during their spacewalks also turn into space junk objects, he explained. Eventually, they burn up in the atmosphere. All these objects are entered into the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space, he added.

"Such objects also pose a danger to the ISS and other spacecraft like any space junk object whose orbit may intersect with the orbits of space vehicles. The danger to the ISS is quite low and exists only at the initial stage and further on such objects drift down below the space station’s orbit and pose no threat to it," Bakaras explained.