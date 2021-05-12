ISS orbital altitude to increase by 350 m before Soyuz manned spacecraft’s arrival

MOSCOW, May 12, /TASS/. The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) will be adjusted on May 20 before the arrival of a Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In order to create initial ballistic conditions before the launch of a Soyuz MS-19 crewed transport spacecraft and the landing of a Soyuz MS-18 spaceship, a new adjustment of the International Space Station’s orbit has been scheduled for May 20, 2021," the Russian space agency said.