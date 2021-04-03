Russian Cabinet approves extension of agreement on cooperation in outer space with US

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the proposal to extend the agreement between Russia and the United States on cooperation in outer space until the end of 2030, the Cabinet’s press service reported on Saturday.

"The agreement between Russia and the United States on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes will be valid until December 31, 2030. The proposal to extend it has been approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin," the report said.

According to the press service, the decision was previously agreed on with the US, and the procedure itself will be completed after the exchange of diplomatic notes.

"This document is one of the principal legal instruments that create conditions for Russian-American cooperation in space exploration," the press service noted. "The extension of the agreement meets both countries’ interests and will facilitate the effective implementation of joint space projects."

The Agreement between Russia and the United States Concerning Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes was signed in Washington on June 17, 1992, by Russian and US Presidents Boris Yeltsin and George H. W. Bush. The document has been extended four times since then, the press service added.