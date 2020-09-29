Scientists improve energy efficiency of an electric vehicle battery using smart technology

September 29. /TASS/. Specialists from Siberian Federal University together with colleagues from the Berlin Technical University (Germany) developed a controller for intelligent energy management that can improve the energy efficiency of an electric vehicle battery by up to 20%, the press service of the university told TASS.

"IT specialists from Siberian Federal University together with colleagues from Germany have created an intelligent PI controller based on a neural network. According to scientists, such a controller can be used in an electric vehicle to reduce energy costs, improve performance and extend the life of its mechanical components. According to estimates, depending on the operating modes for various power systems of the vehicle, the energy efficiency of an electric vehicle can increase by up to 20%,” the university told TASS.

The controller is based on the technology of intelligent assessment and redistribution of energy costs of the device into which it is inserted. The controller takes into account dozens of parameters, including road surface features, tire pressure and other factors. Then it chooses the optimal mode of battery charging and movement of the electric vehicle with maximum energy savings. The authors believe that the development may be in demand not only in the field of transport - the controller is also applicable to extend the autonomous operation of devices such as mobile phones and some types of spacecraft.

"One of the features of the controller is that the more nuances it must take into account, the more complex the 'smart brain' of the device will be, which means that the energy efficiency of such an electric vehicle can be even higher," the press service of the university quoted the head of the Department of Computing techniques at Siberian Federal University, Oleg Nepomnyashchy, as saying.

The authors of the study intend to continue the development of smart control systems for various purposes. In order to do so, a pilot model of an electric vehicle is being created on the basis of the Polytechnic Institute of Siberian Federal University, another test unit is being prepared for launch on the basis of the Institute of Space and Information Technologies of Siberian Federal University.