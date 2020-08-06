Indian astronauts to complete training at Russia’s Gagarin Center in early 2021

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Indian candidates for astronauts who are training at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center near Moscow for their orbital flight will wrap up their program in the first quarter of 2021, Glavcosmos (part of the Roscosmos space agency) announced on Thursday.
"The Indian cosmonauts are undergoing their training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in the elements of the general space program and the systems of the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft. The completion of their training at the Gagarin Center is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021," Glavcosmos said in a statement posted on its website.