Russia delays Proton-M carrier rocket launch from Baikonur over additional checks

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with Russia’s Express-80 and Express-103 telecoms satellites has been delayed for twenty-four hours to hold additional checks of assemblies and equipment, the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to the need to hold additional checks of assemblies and equipment, the state commission has made a decision to postpone the launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with a Briz-M booster and the Russian Express-103 and Express-80 telecoms satellites to a back-up date. Now, the launch is planned for 00:25 a.m. Moscow time on July 31, 2020," the statement reads.