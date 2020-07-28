Arctic international summer school begins online lectures

YAKUTSK, July 28. /TASS/. The annual Arctic international summer school at the North-Eastern Federal University started on Monday. The school is organized online, the university told TASS.

"The school’s 15 participants are students and young scientists in various directions, who focus on the Arctic," the university’s international relations department said. "Organizers have received applications from France, Norway, Germany, Canada, the US, the UK and China."

"We have begun classes in the Russian language for foreigners. Of course, we have to mind the time difference since we have participants both from North America and from Europe. Thus, our experts will go online when it is late in the evening in Yakutia," the department’s representative said.

The online Arctic school will continue to August 7. Lectures - in English, or simultaneously translated from Russian into English - will be on the ZOOM platform.

The school’s organizers are the Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University and the Northern Forum, an international organization of northern regions. In 2019, the Arctic school in Yakutsk was attended by participants from Korea, France, Germany, the US and Japan.