Russian watchdog launches new test system that can detect earliest signs of COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor starts using a new system of tests that can detect the earliest signs of COVID-19, the regulator said on Monday. The test system was developed by researchers at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, the watchdog says.

"The test system of the Central Research Institute of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) expands the arsenal of diagnostic tools for detecting coronavirus infection: it allows you to detect infection even in the early stages of the disease," the watchdog said adding that the virus can be revealed even before any symptoms appear.

Also, from April 6, the watchdog’s Center for Molecular Diagnostics launches a research on coronavirus on a commercial basis. That means that everyone can take a test by choice and not only due to medical necessity. According to the regulator, the sampling takes place at home in an almost non-contact way.

"A specialist of the Center for Molecular Diagnostics brings the diagnostic kit to a customer, instructs him or her how to perform a throat swab, and takes the container with a sample away for the study. The result is provided within one to two days by e-mail," the report said.