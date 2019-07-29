Progress MS-11 space freighter dumped in Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s cargo spacecraft Progress MS-11, which separated from the International Space Station earlier on Monday, has been dumped in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the press-service of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building TsNIIMash said on Monday.

"The deorbited cargo vehicle disintegrated during atmospheric reentry. Its debris splashed down in the designated area in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean at about 17:30 Moscow time," the press service commented.

Progress MS-11 separated from the ISS at 13:44 Moscow time.

It was put into space with a Soyuz-2.1a rocket on April 4 from the Baikonur space center and attached to the ISS later on the same day. It was the first space freighter to have reached the ISS in record three hours and 22 minutes. The mission was carried out on a two-obit rendezvous profile with the orbital outpost.