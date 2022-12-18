Russia demands CAR investigate terror attack on Russia House director — embassy

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) said on Sunday it will issue a note to that country’s foreign ministry demanding an urgent comprehensive investigation of the terror attack against Russian House Director Dmitry Sytyi be conducted.

"On December 18, Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov visited Director General of the Russian House company Dmitry Sytyi in a Bangui hospital, where he is receiving treatment after an attack on his life with the use of an explosive device last Friday," the embassy wrote on its Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) account. "The Russian embassy will issue a diplomatic note to the CAR foreign ministry demanding an urgent and comprehensive probe to identify the organizers and executors of the terror attack on the Russian citizen."

Dmitry Sytyi needs to be evacuated to Russia for treatment, Russian diplomatic mission says.

"Russia House Director Dmitry Sytyi is in a stably grave condition. Medics continue efforts to save his life. Sytyi needs to be urgently evacuated to Russia for further treatment," the embassy wrote on its Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia) account.

The Russian embassy said on Friday that Sytyi had been wounded in an explosion of an anonymous parcel he received. He was taken to hospital. It was also reported that the security of Russia’s embassy in the CAR was tightened. The Russian Foreign Ministry defined the incident as a terror attack.