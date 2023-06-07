Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 26 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, June 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 26 times over the past day, two civilians were reported to be wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments of six residential localities in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery guns.

As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 148 munitions against DPR, the mission reported on its Telegram channel.

Two civilian sustained wounds, while eleven houses and one civilian infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the shelling.

A total of 43 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on June 6.