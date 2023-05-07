Air defense, EW systems repelled drone attack — Sevastopol Governor

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Air defense and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack against Sevastopol at night, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

"One unmanned aerial vehicle lost control and fell in a tree line about 5 km [away from the city]; fragments were found by the staff of the Interior Ministry and the Emergencies Ministry. The second drown was downed over sea in Cape Chersonesos area, and third one over sea from the northern breakwater side," the Governor wrote.

More than ten drones in total were sent against Crimea and Sevastopol, Razvozhaev noted.

"No installations were affected. All services continue the situation monitoring," he added.