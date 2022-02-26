Nationalists use Syrian terrorists’ tactics in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Nationalist battalions are using the so-called ‘Bandera vehicles’ in Ukraine, copying the tactics of terrorists in Syria, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Saturday.

"Nationalist battalions are using so-called ‘Bandera cars’ which are cross-country vehicles with large-caliber firearms or mortars mounted on them. Let me remind that this tactic is practiced by international terrorists in Syria," Konashenkov said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.