Crimea unveils new record peak in daily COVID-19 cases

SIMFEROPOL, October 20. /TASS/. Crimea has seen a new peak in newly confirmed coronavirus cases - 612 - over the past 24 hours, Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Crimea Anton Lyaskovsky reported on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of coronavirus cases in Crimea since the pandemic broke out, abysmal highs have been recorded on the peninsula for over two weeks in a row.

"In total, about 90,000 new cases have been confirmed since the onset of the pandemic, with 612 cases over the past 24 hours," Lyaskovsky said.

Since the pandemic set in, over 74,000 people have recovered, while more than 2,800 have died in Crimea.