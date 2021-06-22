Participants in Jan 23 rally in Moscow sentenced to 2 years for using force against police

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A Moscow court has sentenced two persons to a term of two years in a penal colony for the use of violence against a policeman during an unauthorized rally in Moscow on January 23, attorney Tatiana Okushko told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court sentenced [Olga] Bendas and [Alexander] Glushko to two years in colony each," she said.

According to the investigators, Glushko, 32, and Bendas, 35, hit a policeman on duty in the head and body several times during the unauthorized rally in central Moscow on January 23. They were charged with the use of violence against a public officer (part 1, article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code).