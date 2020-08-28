Russian fighters scrambled to intercept NATO spy planes over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept NATO reconnaissance planes over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Friday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea approaching Russia’s state border.

"A Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the targets," the Center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial target at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane RC-135, a Swedish Air Force Gulfstream reconnaissance plane and a Danish Air Force Challenger reconnaissance aircraft."

The Russian state border was not violated by the NATO aircraft, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Center added.