{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
© Mark Wilson/ Getty Images

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. A Gaza peace summit took place in Egypt, the EU supports supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine, and NATO is conducting large-scale military drills. These stories topped Tuesday's headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Peace summit on Gaza Strip kicks off in Egypt

A "peace summit" took place in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13 following the official conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, which entered into force on October 10. Alongside US President Donald Trump, the architect of the deal, and mediators represented by the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, the meeting was attended by delegates from most Arab nations as well as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to take part in the event because of the upcoming Simchat Torah Jewish holiday, his office stated. Post-Soviet countries were represented in Egypt only by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A few hours before the gathering, Hamas transferred to Israel all 20 living hostages through Red Cross intermediaries. After that, Israel pledged to release around 2,000 Palestinians from its prisons.

Read also
Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, US, Turkey sign Gaza ceasefire deal — broadcast

The summit’s objective is to solidify Trump’s initiative and set out the main principles to prevent another war in the Middle East, Eastern studies expert Kirill Semyonov noted. The event aims to become a turning point, after which the renewal of hostilities would be regarded as a breach of international law, the expert said. "Thus, those who violate the accord risk facing sanctions. Undoubtedly, the participants will also discuss carrying out further stages of Trump’s plan and developing a roadmap for Gaza’s reconstruction and post-conflict future," he explained.

According to Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Bocharov, during the summit, the Trump administration will seek to broaden the circle of those responsible for enforcing the agreement. Still, while the meeting’s participants might ease tensions in the Middle East, resolving all disputes between the opposing parties is essential for a lasting peace, the expert emphasized.

He added that Hamas presents itself as a leader in the Palestinian liberation movement, therefore, it hopes to be included in future administrative structures. Because of this, the transition to the next phase of the agreement is not assured - negotiating its provisions could become bogged down in endless disputes over the sequence of implementing the deal and the conditions for disarming Palestinian militants and forming new governing institutions, the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Top European diplomat visits Kiev, pledging unprecedented support

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Kiev on Monday. She held a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, who stated that there should be no restrictions on the supply of weapons to Kiev. Kallas, in turn, endorsed the potential sale of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Read also
Tomahawk launches to require US involvement, could end badly — Kremlin spokesman

Leading expert at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies Oleg Nemensky told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that Kallas sees her mission as maximally equipping the Kiev authorities with the most powerful weapons, while EU states are advancing the militarization planned for 2030.

According to the expert, the problem lies in the fact that Europe itself is undergoing a deep crisis. Its external drivers of economic growth and high living standards have been depleted. For example, in recent years, European countries have lost access to affordable energy from Russia and to the Russian market, as well as the benefits of active cooperation with China. All this has resulted in the deindustrialization of European nations, causing serious difficulties even in Germany, which traditionally acted as Europe’s economic engine, and in the UK.

"Under such circumstances, Europe is experiencing a significant decline in living standards for its citizens, with no real opportunities to improve the situation. That is why they found a way out in fueling an armed confrontation with Russia," Nemensky explained.

In his view, Brussels considers a military and political alliance with the US as another key factor for success in the conflict with Russia. Yet it remains uncertain whether US President Donald Trump truly intends to deliver the Tomahawks to Ukraine or is merely using them to pressure Russia into certain concessions, as some analysts insist.

Moscow regards the ongoing large-scale conflict on Ukrainian territory since February 2022 as an existential struggle and does not consider the tactics employed by Washington as appropriate, the expert stated.

 

Media: NATO to rehearse use of tactical nuclear weapons

Large-scale NATO Steadfast Noon maneuvers aimed at testing nuclear deterrence, involving 71 aircraft and 2,000 troops, kicked off on October 13. According to the alliance’s official sources, the drills are held without actual warheads. Despite NATO’s claims about the planned nature of the exercise, military experts are convinced that scenarios directed against Russia’s interests, including a possible blockade of the Baltic region, are being practiced under the cover of these maneuvers.

"Given the overall buildup of NATO’s forces in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region, as well as the inclusion of Finland and Sweden, which significantly shifted the balance of power, it can be assumed that the real objectives of the exercises are diverse. They may involve rehearsing plans for 'isolation' or 'dominance' in the Baltic area, and exploring ways to restrict maritime routes, including, possibly, through key zones such as the Danish Straits," military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

Earlier, Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev stressed that the Steadfast Noon maneuvers act as a provocative move.

"This is an extremely risky development, which, naturally, cannot but trigger a response and countermeasures. And, I believe, not only from Russia. It touches upon global security matters, namely, nuclear weapons," Kosachev said in an interview with Izvestia.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta noted that Finland, Russia’s neighbor and a new NATO member, is taking part in the Steadfast Noon drills for the second consecutive year. According to Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, his country dispatched staff officers and F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets to the exercise. It remains unclear whether this marks a consistent trend or a reaction to unidentified drones in European airspace. If this is indeed a pattern, one should recall that Finnish authorities have already voiced interest in hosting nuclear-capable US aircraft on their soil. The Finnish military no longer treats a Russian offensive as a far-fetched scenario.

 

Izvestia: Slovakia ready to call EU Council meeting over Russian gas

The European Union is seeking to accelerate the process of phasing out Russian oil and gas by 2028. Slovakia is preparing to request an extraordinary session of the EU Council (EC) in response, Deputy Speaker of the country’s parliament Tibor Gaspar told Izvestia. Bratislava also plans to exercise its veto power on new sanctions against Russia if the economic impact proves too high. Experts believe that Slovakia and Hungary have limited chances of halting the decision without gaining support from other nations.

Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation and the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestia that the EU’s plan to abandon Russian energy by 2028 has not yet been finalized. He underlined that Bratislava and Budapest remain interested in maintaining Russian deliveries and will continue to oppose the EC’s initiative.

"Any alternative, of course, would be less favorable for Hungary and Slovakia. They are under immense pressure," the expert remarked.

Ways to bypass the blocking veto have already become a separate tactic in EU decision-making, Darya Moiseyeva, chief analyst at the autonomous non-profit organization Kolaboratoriya, said in an interview with Izvestia. According to media reports, the decision so far has been approved by the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER), which includes the heads of permanent delegations (ambassadors) in Brussels.

"After that, the decision previously endorsed in COREPER is forwarded to the ministers of EU member states (members of the EU Council) for further review. This is where the main and most challenging work begins, since the committee meeting is largely a formal and technical stage in examining the draft legislation," the expert explained.

Because such a procedure does not require unanimous approval, Slovakia and Hungary will be unable to block it on their own. As Moiseyeva noted, Bratislava and Budapest can only attempt to build a coalition. In this respect, the scope for finding partners is narrow, but it exists. Thus, according to Politico, the governments of France and Belgium had earlier refused to back a ban on LNG imports from Russia under current agreements by the end of 2027. Austria also expressed concerns about this.

 

Izvestia: Why Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics was granted in response to worldwide challenges, the slowing pace of global GDP growth, inequality, and technological transformations, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. The award was given to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for explaining economic growth through innovations. Back in 1992, scholars developed a model of "creative destruction" enterprises selling old products suffer losses when updated goods enter the market.

The committee chose this topic as a reaction to global challenges, the deceleration of global GDP growth (according to IMF estimates, it will increase by 3% in 2025 compared with 3.2% in 2024), inequality, and structural transformations caused by digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI), Finam Strategy Director and HSE lecturer Yaroslav Kabakov pointed out.

Read also
Nobel Prize in Economics awarded for work on how new ideas power economies

The relevance of the research is linked to the technological shift driven by the widespread adoption of AI, the automation of production, and the digitalization of the economy. This raises the question for analysts of how to create an institutional environment favorable to innovative development and fair distribution, says Elmira Asiayeva from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

"The global economy is going through a period of profound structural transformation, when the traditional factors of production, labor and capital, are increasingly giving way to knowledge, technology, and human capital. Grasping the mechanics of this transition is becoming critically important for the formulation of effective economic policy," the expert believes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: NATO drills risk Russian response as lasting peace in Gaza remains uncertain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 13th
Read more
Russian army gaining foothold on eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that Konstantinovka is a large industrial city with an industrial zone where the enemy is "deploying its equipment and hiding," which slows down the Russian army’s advance there
Read more
NATO should not shoot down Russian aircraft in its airspace unless absolutely necessary
If the plane is not posing a threat, it should be "gently guided" out of the bloc's airspace, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said
Read more
Tomahawk launches to require US involvement, could end badly — Kremlin spokesman
The handling of such sophisticated missiles would inevitably require the involvement of American specialists, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Trump calls on all Middle Eastern countries to expand Gaza peace to all region
Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final Gaza ceasefire agreement
Read more
Emir of Qatar hopes summit in Egypt will help resolve Palestinian issue
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pointed out that the summit will contribute to achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian cause
Read more
Settlement in Europe should follow Gaza peace deal — Hungarian PM
The US President's success proves that negotiations must never be given up, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized
Read more
Ukrainian army gets into pocket between Kuzminovka, Vyyemka in DPR — expert
The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender
Read more
Russia to take in its citizens Latvia intends to deport — MP
"Our great country will welcome everyone with dignity, because they are part of the Russian world," Leonid Slutsky stated
Read more
Mother of Donbass-born Israeli hostage thanks Putin for saving her son
The Kharkin family plans to visit Moscow to thank the Russian president for helping save Maxim
Read more
Kremlin hopes US will encourage Ukraine to take steps for peace
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said there had been a serious pause in the Istanbul negotiation process due to Kiev's unwillingness to respond to Moscow's proposals
Read more
Press review: NATO drills risk Russian response as lasting peace in Gaza remains uncertain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 13th
Read more
Trump reveals Witkoff discussed 'a lot of interesting things' at meeting with Putin
The US leader noted that the meeting had lasted for five hours
Read more
Syria’s intention is to keep Russian military bases in country — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that "under the new circumstances, these bases may play a different role, not just as military outposts"
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Trump-Zelensky meeting to clarify whether Tomahawks sent — Kremlin
"Let's wait and look at the statements, listen to them, analyze them," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Bomb specialists defuse over 15,000 munitions in Kursk Region
The dismantled devices included Avenger and Flamingo drones
Read more
Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire regime in Gaza
Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem urged "to boost the monitoring of Israel without allowing it to shirk its obligations to mediators"
Read more
US does not intend to start wars but determined to win if war becomes unavoidable — Trump
The US president expressed his profound hope that the United States would never be compelled to utilize the most powerful weapons in its arsenal
Read more
Russian forces in Kherson Region repel attack involving UAVs, unmanned boats
A scout for Battlegroup Dnepr said the boats were equipped with multiple rocket launchers and they targeted the Russian troops' position, with the drone helping them adjust fire
Read more
Kiev to receive 20 to 50 Tomahawks from US, which cannot shift conflict trends — expert
On October 6, US President Donald Trump said he had already made a decision on transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine but did not specify what it entailed
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Trump confirms his intention to meet with Zelensky at White House on October 17
The US leader declined to answer a question about the possibility of supplying American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Read more
Oil depot in northern Ukraine catches fire after explosions
Earlier, an air-raid alert was declared throughout the Chernigov region
Read more
German chancellor urges US not to withdraw from Ukraine settlement process
The German Chancellor said that the participants of the October 13 peace summit would discuss ways of resolving the conflict in Ukraine on the sidelines of the meeting
Read more
Compromises, Palestinian state and Trump’s plan — what Lavrov said about it
Russia expects that all agreements on the Gaza Strip, reached during the summit in Egypt, will be fulfilled
Read more
US business interests orchestrate Madagascar crisis — newspaper
Influential businesses in the US linked to President Donald Trump see the instability as an opportunity to reshuffle their agents in Madagascar to the detriment of national sovereignty, the article says
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Several private houses suffered damage in enemy drone strikes in the Tambov Region
Read more
Tomahawk debate grows louder, raising doubts about Trump’s mediation — MFA
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that pressuring Russia is futile, as it only weakens the US position as a country attempting to project a peacemaking image
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry names those who worked on bioweapons in Ukraine
The chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, told a news briefing that one of the key figures was Robert Pope, the Director of the US Defense Department's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency
Read more
Belgium preparing large-scale militarization plan worth €34 bln — Russian ambassador
This is happening despite the country's dire economic situation
Read more
Turkmenistan reports multiple increase in shipments along North-South Corridor
Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev noted the successful implementation of the cooperation program between the railway authorities of the two countries for 2023-2025
Read more
Largest diamond at Grib deposit discovered in Arkhangelsk Region
The diamond weighs 340 carats
Read more
Press review: EU backs Tomahawk supply to Ukraine as NATO conducts tactical nuke drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 14th
Read more
Over 120 Ukrainian drones strike Belgorod Region in past day
A civilian was killed by a drone strike in the village of Dorogosch
Read more
Middle East conflict to continue until independent Palestine is created — Medvedev
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, releasing Israel hostages and Palestinian prisoners is a good thing, of course, but it won't solve anything
Read more
Russian team will meet Bolivia on Tuesday, dedicate match to Spartak Moscow's top scorer
The match will take place at VTB Arena in Moscow and will begin at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Ukrainian artillery kills one, wounds three civilians in DPR
In total, Ukrainian troops fired 15 different types of munitions at DPR settlements, all attacks in the direction of Gorlovka
Read more
Air defense systems shot down 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
17 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Read more
Russian troops fighting Ukrainian battlegroup in Seversk in Donetsk region, says DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that Russian troops are improving their positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region
Read more
Israeli military receives bodies of four hostages, escorts them to Israel
The IDF did not disclose the names of the deceased hostages
Read more
Tomahawks’ delivery to Kiev could end badly for everyone, Medvedev warns
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that it is impossible to tell the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the conventional one while in flight, as has been emphasized repeatedly
Read more
Russian cabinet approves calling up reservists for missions outside Russia
These amendments will apply only to those who had signed a contract with the defense ministry to be a reservist
Read more
Trump thinks Middle East conflict could lead to World War Three
According to the US leader, he has heard for years that "this is the biggest deal" that will "never happen"
Read more
Madagascar President Rajoelina confirmed he had left the country — Reuters
Andry Rajoelina explained that he was forced to do so for his own safety
Read more
First China-Europe transit completed via Northern Sea Route
The historic voyage marks another step toward unlocking the NSR's potential and its transformation into a sustainable logistics corridor between Europe and Asia, Rosatom said
Read more
Russian Federal Security Service opens case against Anti-War Committee members
The Criminal Code article on the creation of a terrorist community may result in punishment of up to life imprisonment, an article on the forceful seizure of power entails up to 20 years in prison
Read more
Belgian leaders preparing population for military confrontation with Russia — ambassador
Denis Gonchar noted that Belgian authorities are trying to 'sell' the population on militarization of the economy at the expense of addressing pressing socioeconomic issues
Read more
Black Sea Fleet rejects submarine surfacing reports near French coast
The fleet pointed out that "the submarine crew is currently conducting a routine inter-fleet transfer after performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force stationed in the Mediterranean Sea"
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack against high-ranking Defense Ministry official in Moscow
According to the Federal Security Service, four suspects connected to the plot have been detained
Read more
Russia to facilitate implementation of agreements under Trump’s plan — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, all parties need to focus on implementing the agreements
Read more
Ukrainian officials report damage to infrastructure facilities
Air raid sirens went off in parts of the region in the early hours of Tuesday
Read more
Trump raises possibility of discussing Tomahawks with Russia before sending them to Kiev
The US President emphasized that he’s going to send Kiev Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled"
Read more
As Trump puffs his chest out on Gaza, holes remain in peace plan — expert
In Vladimir Fitin's opinion, the creation of the Palestinian state "is absolutely unrealistic at this point"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack by Ukraine on Russian regions
Governor Yury Slusar reported that two people were injured when a drone struck a private residential house in the Rostov Region
Read more
Ukrainian troops surrounded in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the Russian Armed Forces had also been successful south of Rodinskoye where they expanded their control area
Read more
Europe withdraws gas from storage at record pace in October
As of October 11, gas injection into EU storage facilities totaled 194 mln cubic meters, while withdrawals declined to 27 mln cubic meters, according to GIE
Read more
Kiev ready to trigger nuclear disaster at Zaporozhye nuke plant, expert says
The Zaporozhye NPP has been operating on backup diesel generators for three weeks, as all external power lines were damaged in combat and remain nonfunctional
Read more
Kiev employs terrorist methods but will face inevitable punishment — Russian senator
According to Natalya Nikonorova, a member of the Russian Federation Council, such actions violate the universally recognized norms of the international law
Read more
Russian troops liberate Balagan community in Donetsk region over past day
According to the latest figures, Kiev loses 1,560 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Europe doesn’t believe Russia will use nuke arms, ready for reckless steps — opinion
According to Azarov, Europe needs to be reassured that "Russia has the right to deliver a preemptive strike defending itself or respond as it should in such a situation"
Read more
Kiev forces lost 41 UAV control centers in 24 hours due to actions of Battlegroup West
Russian servicemen also destroyed a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, nine mortars, and seven robotic systems
Read more
Attempt to steal Russian assets will result in EU counting its losses — Russian ambassador
According to Russia's Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar, the response will be proportionate
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Zelensky calls Trump with as much energy as he once campaigned for Harris — Putin’s envoy
Vladimir Zelensky called Donald Trump twice in two days, Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev stated
Read more
Human rights commissioner slams deportation of Russians from Latvia as criminal act
"Russians are being persecuted solely because of their affiliation with the Russian nationality," Tatyana Moskalkova said
Read more
Starship completes 11th test flight splashing down in Indian Ocean
The flight lasted one hour and six minutes
Read more
Russia continues military operation due to no alternatives — Kremlin
"One way or another, Russia will safeguard its interests and achieve its goals," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Vucic says has understanding with Russia on NIS, energy issues
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic noted that the situation in his country’s energy sector remains difficult
Read more
NATO, EU increasing risk of unintended clash with Russia — ambassador to Belgium
Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar emphasized that the frenzy of Westerners continues unabated
Read more
Gold price hits a new all-time high, reaching $4,150 per troy ounce
As of 03:06 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold was at $4,138.1 per troy ounce
Read more
Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, US, Turkey sign Gaza ceasefire deal — broadcast
US President Donald Trump noted that the conflict "is over after 3000 years"
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict
The US leader thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look great if he got this settled
Read more
Russia hopes for peaceful resolution of Madagascar conflict, calls for restraint
The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to Madagascar until the situation is fully normalized
Read more
US Special Envoy Witkoff’s negotiating skills could aid Ukraine settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry PEskov stressed that Steve Witkoff was an effective professional who had proven his capabilities in the Middle East
Read more
Rosatom, its Chinese partners approve plan to develop shipping along Northern Sea Route
Cooperation entails the implementation of modern logistics and technological solutions to improve transportation efficiency
Read more
Direct Russia-NATO war won't resemble Ukraine conflict, secretary general says
Mark Rutte claimed that it will be Russia who will start a military conflict with the alliance, although he could not explain why it would want to attack NATO
Read more
Ending Ukrainian conflict turns out more difficult than conflict in Middle East — Trump
The US president called his special envoy Steve Witkoff a "great negotiator" and said that without his efforts, World War III could have broken out
Read more
Trump says would be happy to lift sanctions off Iran if deal in place
The US leader noted that Iran "can't really survive with those sanctions"
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch one of largest drone attacks in six months — Russian diplomat
"A total of 251 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over 16 Russian regions," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
More than 20 Russian residents killed in Kiev forces’ strikes this week — MFA
A total of 104 civilians were injured, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Turkish president teases Italian premier over her smoking habit
Leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh
Read more
German intelligence chief says Europe is in state of ‘frosty peace’
Martin Jager indicated that the risk of a possible escalation with Russia is possible in the near future
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Brazilian president calls for peace in Ukraine after Gaza reconciliation
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that peace in Ukraine is possible, but it would be a difficult task
Read more
Kiev forces lost up to 355 troops in 24 hours due to actions by Battlegroup East
The enemy also lost two Starlink satellite communications stations and 11 unmanned aircraft control centers
Read more
Second phase of Gaza deal to prove crucial test for Israeli government — newspaper
According to the Financial Times, discussions of issues related to Hamas’ disarmament and the enclave’s future administration could create new difficulties
Read more
IDF reports Gaza ceasefire breach after Individuals approach troops
Several suspects were identified crossing the yellow line, the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
Space invaders? NORAD chief not ruling out alien, ET origin of objects downed over US
Glen VanHerck acknowledged, however, that the US military currently could not say exactly what was keeping these objects in the air
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about foiled terror attack in Moscow
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the attack was supposed to be carried out in one of the Russian capital’s densely populated areas
Read more
Kremlin welcomes US efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict — presidential spokesman
Currently, the interaction between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations has been put on hold, despite efforts to maintain open lines of communication
Read more
Bashar Assad and family in Russia for purely humanitarian reasons, Lavrov says
Former Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family faced the threat of physical elimination, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Half of Ukrainians want Zelensky to leave politics post-conflict — poll
The poll was conducted over the phone in Kiev-controlled territories among 1,008 respondents aged older than 18 from September 19 through October 5, 2025
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
France opposes EU plan to seize Russian assets, says envoy to Moscow
France upholds international law and the issue of asset seizure is not on the agenda, Nicolas de Riviere said
Read more
Russian troops advancing in southern sector of Kharkov frontline area - regional head
Vitaly Ganchev said that Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead near the settlement of Borovaya
Read more
Hamas ready to open new page in relations with Palestinian National Authority — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, Hamas currently has no intention of conflict with the PNA
Read more
Western refusal from diplomacy blocks its place at Ukraine talks — ambassador
Denis Gonchar said there are no serious discussions within NATO, even behind closed doors
Read more
US continues to promote pseudo-democratic values — Belarusian president
Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus remained under sanctions imposed "by the US and its allies, particularly the European Union"
Read more