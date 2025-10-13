MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Launching Tomahawk missiles would require the involvement of US personnel, so the potential delivery of such missiles to Kiev could have serious consequences, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The handling of such sophisticated missiles would inevitably require the involvement of American specialists. That’s an evident fact. This is what Medvedev’s post is about," he said, asked to comment on Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev’s social media post saying that such weapons transfers could "end badly" for everyone.

"Any expert who monitors the issue understands it perfectly well," Peskov added.

Earlier, Medvedev wrote on Russia’s Max national messenger that the potential shipment of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev would do no good to anyone. He emphasized that it’s impossible to determine if a flying Tomahawk missile was carrying nuclear weapons or conventional ones, which had been stressed repeatedly. "It’s not Banderite Kiev but the US that will carry out launches," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted.