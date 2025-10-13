Leaders of Egypt, Qatar, US, Turkey sign Gaza ceasefire deal — broadcast

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Finally, [the conflict is over] after, I guess they say 3000 years, I’ve heard from 3000 years to 500 years, but whatever it is, it’s a lot," the US leader said after signing the agreement.

The event was broadcast live by the Egyptian president’s administration.