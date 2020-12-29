{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia to eye coronavirus jab’s economic effect and Karabakh truce breached

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 29th
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia must wait and see economic impact of coronavirus vaccination

The positive economic effect of the vaccination campaign is yet to be seen in Russia, as the inoculation rate is still lower than the rate of infection. There is a possibility that the rate of spread of the pandemic will not decrease and the vaccine’s significant positive effect on the world economy may not be seen in the coming year, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. About 1 mln people have already been inoculated in the United States, and China plans to vaccinate about 50 mln people with their own vaccines by mid-February next year. Experts believe that inoculating the required numbers will end by the fall in developed countries. And this will allow some sectors of the economy to recover to pre-crisis levels.

Read also
Russia reports 562 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta believe that it is too early to talk about the impact of the vaccination on the economic recovery, because it is not entirely clear how vaccines will shape immunity. On the other hand, they believe even if the population in Russia and other countries receives sufficient and stable immunity over the next year, the economic recovery could take much longer.

"Vaccination is recognized as the best way to achieve immunity. According to the WHO, global vaccination coverage should be 65-70% to develop immunity to the new coronavirus. When the country’s population has strong antibodies to the coronavirus in such volume, we can talk about the impact on the economy and reducing the burden on public health," Co-chairman of the Russian Union of Patients Yuri Zhulev told the newspaper.

"Vaccination will make it possible not to impose quarantine in countries and will save them from introducing lockdowns, but the economy will not recover quickly from vaccines on its own," First Vice President of Opora Russia Pavel Sigal told the newspaper.

Read also
Putin’s Covid vaccine delay doesn’t undermine trust in Russian vaccine, Kremlin says

"The population’s income plunged to serious levels not seen in the last 50-70 years. This means that in order to restore the economy in any country, it won’t be enough to carry out mass vaccination and restart industries. We also need to increase the income of people to secure consumer demand … Therefore, an economic recovery should not be directly connected with vaccines. For the economies of different countries, many factors are important in addition to the coronavirus drug," the expert concluded.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: ‘Belarusian protest takes aim at lies, violence, and lawlessness of the state’, says exiled opposition leader

Belarusian opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya became the talk of the town for this year in politics. In six months, she met with the leaders of many countries, but neither the unprecedented support from overseas, nor the incessant domestic protests have so far led to any regime change in Belarus whatsoever. In an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Tikhanovskaya talked about the characteristics of the Belarusian protest movement, Western sanctions, and possible contact with Russian officials.

Read also
Belarusian prosecutors initiate criminal case against Tikhanovskaya, Coordination council

"The Belarusian protest is aimed at lies, violence, and lawlessness of the state and [the movement] is characterized by the absence of a unified core and a single leader. This is a phenomenon that covers all segments of the population, and this is the key to its strength and resilience. Belarusians are not protesting in favor of Tikhanovskaya or other politicians, they just are demanding change for themselves and their families," she said, noting that peaceful methods force dictators to leave and do not create more violence. "Changing the government peacefully is an opportunity for Belarusians to form a political culture in which election fraud is impossible and people hold power," Tikhanovskaya believes.

On European sanctions, she noted "[the] people's protests on the streets, in houses, along social networks are the main levers of pressure, and not sanctions. The most important and effective pressure is inside Belarus". According to Tikhanovskaya, "External sanctions are just one way of influencing the behavior of an illegitimate ruler and his entourage". At the same time, she believes that Europe can influence Lukashenko.

The opposition figurehead noted that contact with Russian officials might be established. "We are open to discussions with all those who can help organize a multilateral dialogue on resolving the crisis in Belarus based on respect for the sovereignty and independence of the country and the will of the Belarusian people," she said, adding "We support mutually beneficial cooperation with any country that respects our sovereignty".

 

Kommersant: Ceasefire violations continue in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has reported a new violation of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Baku, the incident took place in the Hadrut area, just like two weeks ago. Yerevan and Stepanakert deny the information, claiming that "no shots were fired from the Armenian side." In one way or another, the settlement of the situation is once again on the shoulders of Russian peacekeepers, Kommersant writes.

Russian peacekeepers have not yet commented on the new incident, but past experience suggests that their response will depend on both sides to confirm their information, the newspaper writes.

Read also
Senator certain Russian peacekeepers’ presence in Karabakh will ensure lasting peace

Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade has no doubt that the incident near Hadrut was provoked by the Armenian side, or more precisely, by the old guard of Armenia’s establishment, who are now seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan and hope to strengthen ties with Moscow. "Conflict is their [main] ingredient. They need a confrontation between Baku and Moscow, Moscow and Ankara," the expert told Kommersant. "They expect that if their plan succeeds, Moscow will turn to Yerevan and stand up for the Armenians."

The new incident in Hadrut might be one of the topics of the meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, which will take place on December 29 in Sochi.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Transnistria ready for talks with Moldova's new president

Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky has stated he is ready for any type of dialogue with Moldova’s new President Maia Sandu. That said, Sandu has previously talked about her intention to discuss the Transnistrian issue with Moscow and her unwillingness to do so with Tiraspol. Moldovan experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta they are confident that Sandu will discuss and plan everything concerning Transnistria in Kiev, where she will pay her first international visit.

Read also
We foiled a ‘Moldovan Maidan’: Dodon on why he dissuaded people from taking to the streets

Anatoly Tsaranu, Moldova’s ex-ambassador to Russia and Director of the Chisinau-based Politicon Center for Strategic Studies and Political Consulting, told the newspaper that Sandu's visit to the Ukrainian capital would be decisive as far as the plans of the new Moldovan leadership go. He suggested that in Kiev, Sandu "may be provoked to take tougher measures against the separatist region on the Dniester."

The new Moldovan president's goal is to withdraw the Operational Group of Russian Forces from Transnistria and the Russian peacekeepers along with them, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The new Moldovan president is ready to discuss this with Moscow, but Putin had previously answered the questions Sandu was going to ask him. According to the Russian head of state, the peacekeepers will leave Transnistria when the Transnistrian conflict is finally resolved.

At the same time, Krasnoselsky stated that the Transnistrian leadership is ready for any mode of dialogue with the new leader of Moldova. "Our position remains the same. We are ready for dialogue. Both in the "1+1" format and in the "5+2" format (Moldova, Transnistria are parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE are mediators, while the US and the EU are observers)," the Transnistrian leader stressed. At the same time, Transnistria will insist on the presence of Russian peacekeepers on the banks of the Dniester, because owing to that, negotiations are possible, Krasnoselsky believes.

 

Izvestia: Experts expect oil prices to drop to $30

By the end of the year, oil prices are expected to hover at $50 per barrel, despite the new coronavirus strain that has appeared in the UK. Nevertheless, forecasts for 2021 are less optimistic. December forecasts of $60 per barrel have shifted downwards to an average of $55 per barrel. At the same time, some experts believe that in Q1 2021 prices will fall to $30, Izvestia writes. The main factors that influence prices, include not only the development of the situation around the vaccines and quarantine measures, but also news about production in the Middle East, as well as measures to support the US economy.

Experts are tentative about the future of oil prices. 2020 ushered in the pandemic, and "the lockdown of the world economy that followed it, which created an ideal storm on the oil market," Director of VYGON Consulting's State Regulation of Energy Daria Kozlova told the newspaper. At the same time, she noted, "The number of new cases in the world has exceeded 700,000 per day, New Year's celebrations around the world are canceled. All this will have a significant impact on the pace of the recovery of demand. According to various estimates, it will not return to pre-crisis levels before 2022."

Read also
Oil market may recover to pre-crisis levels in 2021, says Novak

Leading QBF analyst Oleg Bogdanov agrees that by the end of 2020, the situation on the oil market has improved markedly, with Brent futures contract having reached the level of $50, he recalled.This allowed for a slight change in the OPEC+ agreements, it was decided in early 2021 to gradually begin to increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

"However, these decisions coincided with the second wave of coronavirus. Europe, the United States and other countries once again began to impose restrictions, and to announce lockdowns. The general situation has been exacerbated by information about a coronavirus mutation in the UK. Oil prices began to fall again. I think that in the first quarter of next year we will face the negative scenario on world markets. Risks will rise, asset markets will go down, including oil. We can assume that prices will quickly fall once again to the level of $30-35 per barrel," the analyst told Izvestia.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Is Russia at risk from new COVID strain and nixed India summit causes furor
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 28th
Read more
NATO’s activity near Russian borders may cause major incidents - deputy defense minister
Alexander Fomin stressed that he would strongly advise one and all to refrain from trying to treat Russia from the position of strength, contrary to calls by Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp Karrenbauer in the Bundestag
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source
The source added that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021
Read more
Moscow baffled by Israel’s oversensitive reaction to Russian envoy’s interview
The diplomat highlighted the fact that Moscow views normalization of ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors as an opportunity to set up new channels of civilized conversation based on international law
Read more
Combination of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca to protect from COVID-19 for 2 years — scientist
Restrictions due to the coronavirus will possibly be lifted by November 2021, according to the Sputnik V developer
Read more
Russia declares Bulgarian military attache’s aide persona non-grata
The Foreign Ministry ordered Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov to leave Russia within 72 hours
Read more
‘I don’t trust Western vaccines’: Ex-Moldovan leader set for Russia’s Sputnik V jab only
Igor Dodon noted that the coronavirus situation in Moldova was worse than in Russia as far as the number of infections per 100,000 people is concerned
Read more
Russia may develop analogue of Trump’s coronavirus treatment by end of 2021
The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology is also working on developing a vaccine that will simultaneously protect against the novel coronavirus and the flu, Center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg said
Read more
Western countries overemphasize Russia's role regarding doping, foreign minister says
Russia is still a great sports power, Sergey Lavrov noted
Read more
Russians more often denied foreign travel due to unpaid credits, alimony, utilities
Over 4 mln Russians are listed as debtors barred from leaving Russia before winter holidays
Read more
"War of vaccines" already begun, truth is Russia’s strength, diplomat asserts
The diplomat considers it important to be able to respond to misinformation, refute it and bring counterarguments
Read more
Press review: US seeks control of Arctic skies and Brexit deal delayed till 2021
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 25th
Read more
Operation in Syria’s Idlib puts end to attacks on Hmeymim base — Russian General Staff
Damascus regained control of the M-5 highway, one of the country’s major thoroughfares, according to the first deputy defense minister
Read more
Zelensky’s statements about Great Patriotic War were a mistake, Peskov said
During his visit to Poland in January 2020 Zelensky blamed World War II on the Soviet Union alongside Nazi Germany
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons
A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation
Read more
Intra-Ukrainian conflict is ever harder to settle, Peskov says
Kiev’s passiveness in implementing the adopted decisions is clear to the naked eye in Paris and in Berlin, Russian presidential spokesman warned
Read more
‘No veil of secrecy’: Putin’s life not shrouded in mystery, assures Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president expects people to be receptive and understanding about his privacy
Read more
Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time
In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition
Read more
Kremlin slams sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as ‘cowboy’ attack
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the work on the gas pipeline was underway and this project was about to be completed
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Petropavlovsk gold mining company’s founder arrested in misuse case — court
Petropavlovsk is one of the largest Russian gold mining companies, with core assets of the company concentrated in the Amur Region
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry does not rule out US might revise its stance on New START
Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin stressed that the United States had for a long time pushed ahead with a policy of building up its military potential
Read more
Press review: OPCW’s ties with Russia turn toxic and why Doha’s delegation visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 24
Read more
About 85% of those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V have no side effects - expert
Head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg added that 15% of those vaccinated report redness in the area of the vaccine shot and a slight headache that goes away within 24 hours
Read more
Russian military suspends vehicle escort on Syrian motorway due to escalated tensions
According to the Russian military official, units of the Russian military police are fulfilling objectives on observation posts in the province of Raqqa along with Syrian military officers
Read more
Russia-US visa war was started by Washington — Russian embassy
Russia has repeatedly called on Washington "to fully normalize our relations in terms of consular and visa issues"
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate on its way home after Mediterranean deployment
During its transit in the Black Sea, the frigate’s crew will practice a set of tasks, following which it will enter the Black Sea Fleet’s main naval base of Sevastopol, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria, says Kremlin
The parties also discussed the current issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres
Read more
Fate of world’s sole orbiter may be decided early next year — Russian deputy PM
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the space agency was monitoring the state of the International Space Station but generally it is early to retire it, even though some modules are operating beyond their service life
Read more
Two law enforcement officers killed in shooting in Russia’s Grozny
The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated
Read more
Putin declares 2021 to be Year of Science and Technology in Russia
The move aims to promote "further development of science and technologies in the Russian Federaiton"
Read more
Erdogan reveals he also believes Putin to be a man of his word
The Turkish leader described his Russian counterpart as an "honest man"
Read more
Russia ranks third in the world by number of CCTV cameras
There are 93 cameras per 1,000 people in Russia, according to a study
Read more
Poland enters three-week nationwide lockdown
According to Health Minister Adam Niedzielski such measures are necessary in order to avoid the third wave of the epidemic
Read more
Putin’s Covid vaccine delay doesn’t undermine trust in Russian vaccine, Kremlin says
Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin can soon announce his vaccination
Read more
Japan temporarily bans entry into country until end of January
The restrictions are being introduced as a preventive measure in connection with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in a number of countries
Read more
Roscosmos sues its subsidiary over satellite that stopped working in orbit
Under the law, Roscosmos is obliged to seek compensation for the faulty satellite and the launch services
Read more
No allergic reactions from Sputnik V vaccine recorded — developer
About 700,000 Russians have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V
Read more
Armenia ranked third in countries where Russia is most loved, poll shows
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Syria, Ukraine, Bulgaria and China are among the other top countries
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine more than 90% effective in people over 60, manufacturer reports
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier said that the ministry had authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out nuclear-powered Akula-class sub after upgrade
Project 971 submarines carry Kalibr-PL cruise missiles after their upgrade
Read more
Inoculation against coronavirus with Sputnik V to begin in Argentina on December 29
By December 28, doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to all Argentine provinces
Read more
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, according to the DPA news agency
Read more
Press review: Is Russia at risk from new COVID strain and nixed India summit causes furor
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 28th
Read more
Trump signs 2021 budget, avoids government shutdown
By signing this document, Trump effectively agreed to direct payments to citizens through the economic stimulus package of just $600, which he previously called into question
Read more
Russia won’t test Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s combination, developer says
Russia will use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its original form, Alexander Gintsburg stressed
Read more
Source says 17 sailors from Russian boat that sank in Barents Sea believed to be dead
According to the preliminary data, there are no survivors apart from two rescued sailors, the source said
Read more
Banning Russian officials from attending sports competitions is unacceptable - Lavrov
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on the night of December 17 to keep in force a number of sanctions against Russia for the period of up to two years
Read more
Putin has no plans to meet with businesses late this year
This meeting is usually held in the end of the year - from December 25 to December 28
Read more
Kalashnikov begins serial production of new missile for Strela-10M air defense system
The concern stressed that the missile was a fire-and-forget weapon
Read more