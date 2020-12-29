Russia reports 562 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

No difference in immunity in men, women inoculated with Sputnik V, manual says

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 562 in the past 24 hours, compared to 487 on previous day, taking the total to 55,827, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday.

The provisional death rate stands at 1.8%.

Daily cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 27,002 to 3,105,037 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases is the lowest since December 16. A total of 27,787 cases were identified on December 28.

According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 0.9% for three days.

In particular, 5,641 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow in the past day, 3,757 in St. Petersburg, 1,547 in the Moscow Region, 497 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 401 in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 394 in the Pskov Region.

There are currently 553,027 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 24,874 in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,496,183 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 80.4% of the total number of infected individuals.

Another 5,626 patients recovered in Moscow, 2,109 in St. Petersburg, 1,401 in the Moscow Region, 504 in Karelia, 465 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 411 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.