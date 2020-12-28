No difference in immunity in men, women inoculated with Sputnik V, manual says

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine have demonstrated that the immunity level to the coronavirus does not differ in men and women. This information was included in the instruction manual on the medical use of the vaccine preparation published on the website of the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare.

"Immunological properties and the safety of the vaccine were studied in various clinical trials on adult volunteers of both genders aged over 18. The interim analysis of the immunogenicity demonstrated that the vaccine forms an immune response in volunteers. <...> Levels of antibodies did not meaningfully vary in men and women <...>, no statistically significant difference in volunteers of different gender and age was detected," the document reads.