Belarusian prosecutors initiate criminal case against Tikhanovskaya, Coordination council

MINSK, December 21. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus initiated a criminal case against the so-called Coordination council of the opposition "over the fact of establishment and management of an extremist group," the agency announced in its Telegram channel Monday.

"Considering the data obtained during the investigation into the members of the so-called Coordination council over charges of [calls for actions aimed at harming the Belarusian national security], the Prosecutor General’s office decided to initiate a criminal case against Tikhanovskaya S., Kolesnikova M., Znak M., Latuhko P., Kovalkova O., Dylevky S., and other people over charges of establishment and management of an extremist group," the announcement reads.

Besides, on the Prosecutor’s Office order, the Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against the "so-called Coordination council and other people over [a conspiracy aimed at unconstitutional seizure of power.]"

The Prosecutor’s office also initiated criminal case over charges of financing of a terror group. The agency noted that every fact of cooperation with an extremist group by Belarusian citizens, foreigners and people without citizenship, including companies, will receive a principle legal assessment.

In August, the Investigative committee accepted a case over public calls for seizure of power.

The Coordination council was created on the initiative of former Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who refused to recognize the elections outcome: 80.01% for Alexander Lukashenko and just 10.12% for herself. On August 11, Tikhanovskaya fled Belarus and currently resides in Lithuania.