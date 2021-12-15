EDM Council announces inaugural class of authorized partners

NEW YORK, December 15. EDM Council, a global cross-industry association for data management and analytics, has introduced the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Authorized Partner Program (CAP). The CAP is a support program for companies that wish to engage in an independent assessment or certification of their cloud data management capabilities. Professionals from the CAP partner firms are trained and certified by the EDM Council and are licensed to deliver CDMC-based assessments and certifications.

The CDMC was launched to all industries on September 28 as a comprehensive framework for evaluating cloud data management capabilities to instill greater trust and accelerate cloud adoption. CDMC is comprised of six components, 14 capabilities, and 37 sub-capabilities that allow companies to effectively manage their cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments. The six components encompass data governance and accountability, cataloguing and classification, data accessibility and usage, data protection and privacy, data lifecycle, and technical architecture. In addition, CDMC includes 14 key controls for managing sensitive data in the Cloud.

The following member companies are CDMC Authorized Partners and empowered to use CDMC in their consulting and advisory engagements:

Aegis Data Management

Areus

Arrayo

BigID

Capco

Credera

DTSQUARED

Element 22

EY

First Derivative

FIT Strategy

Google

IBM

Informatica

Infornite

KPMG

LSEG

Microsoft

Oliver Wyman

Ortecha

Quaylogic

SAIC

SmartStreams

TietoEVRY

Treliant

Transform Digital Technology

UST

The CDMC framework was developed over an 18-month period by EDM Council's CDMC Workgroup, with participation from over 100 companies and 300 subject matter experts including leading financial industry firms, consultancies and technology companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM and Microsoft. The Workgroup is chaired by Morgan Stanley and LSEG, with project management provided by Capco.

"The introduction of the CDMC framework was a watershed moment for cloud data management, as there was no cross-industry standard for companies to analyze and measure these key data management capabilities, which are becoming pivotal with greater cloud technology sophistication and broad industry adoption," said Mike Meriton, COO and Co-founder of the EDM Council. "Our CDMC Authorized Partner Program helps companies independently evaluate their cloud initiatives to assure they can accelerate their cloud journey with trust and confidence."

To learn more about the CDMC Authorized Partner Program or to become an Authorized Partner please visit https://edmcouncil.org/page/cap-partner . The CDMC framework is available as a free license to EDM Council members and non-members. For more information and to download the free CDMC license, please visit edmcouncil.org.