ZTE unveils world's first under-display camera smartphone Axon 20 5G

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has unveiled ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world's first under-display camera smartphone, delivering the industry's first true full display.

"ZTE Axon 20 5G marks the beginning of ZTE's new product strategy," said Mr. Ni Fei, President of ZTE Mobile Devices. "Smartphones will serve as our core area of product innovation. Meanwhile, we will also be committed to developing personal and family mobile broadband products, smart wearable devices, and other new products that enable a smart life seamlessly connected to 5G scenarios."

The World's First Under-Display Camera Powered by Five Core Technologies

As the world's leading manufacturer of smart terminals, ZTE has been committed to breaking through the under-display camera technologies. By virtue of the five core technologies, including special materials, dual-control chips, unique driver circuits, the special pixel matrix, and the in-house selfie algorithm, ZTE has overcome numerous technical challenges during the research and development.

To balance the performance of the display and the front camera, ZTE has adopted high transparency material that includes new organic and inorganic films, thereby improving the light input to the front camera.

Moreover, a built-in independent dual-control chip and integrated driver circuits have been employed to enable the color synchronization between the front camera and the conventional display. Besides, the unique driver circuit layout design and precision miniaturization components have been used to avoid the interference, and restrain the impact on the front camera.

In addition, ZTE has created a special matrix that can optimize pixels and improve the display consistency, thereby creating a more natural transition.

Furthermore, ZTE's front-camera selfie algorithm has optimized the performance of the camera under several lighting conditions, and supported automatic dynamic range adjustment, hence the great improvement of the photo clarity and the image contrast.

Revolutionized User Experiences with A True Full Display

ZTE has leveraged additional under-display technologies, including ambient light, sound, and fingerprint sensors to achieve a true full screen without any punch holes. The innovative light sensor can automatically adjust the screen brightness in accordance to the light environment, allowing the display to be seen clearly anytime.

As the world's first under-display camera smartphone, ZTE Axon 20 5G marked another milestone in the exploration of the true full display smartphone. It's equipped with a 6.92-inch OLED display, and supports 10-bit color depth as well as 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, making the display performance reach the digital cinematic color standards.

Moreover, the FHD+ resolution and OLED materials have made the display color clearer and more beautiful. By virtue of a length-width ratio of 20.5:9 and the DTS:X Ultra 3D sound, the device can deliver a cinematic experience.

Design Comes First

With the thickness of only 7.98mm, and the ultra-thin design of double shoulder lines, ZTE Axon 20 5G has inherited the sleek style of ZTE Axon Series.

The 3D curved glass on the back contains ten layers of structural stacks, which have been carefully crafted with 36 different processes to create a unique and gorgeous texture. The Axon 20 5G comes in four vivid colors, including blue, black, purple and orange.

In addition, ZTE has collaborated with the well-recognized UK illustrator Sam Falconer to create an exclusive package for ZTE Axon 20 5G. The design aims to encourage young people to explore more possibilities of the current technologies, by artistically representing the great contributions made by four well-known scientists to mankind.

Strengthened 5G Experiences with Super Antenna 2.0

ZTE Axon 20 5G features the upgraded antenna technology to ensure an ultra-fast 5G experience anytime and anywhere. ZTE's Super Antenna 2.0 is a cutting-edge PDS antenna with a 360-degree surround integrated design and intelligent closed-loop tuning technology, which can improve network connection stability and download speed.

Moreover, twelve different antennas have been integrated into the outer surface of the middle frame, which are further away from the motherboard and internal components, thereby allowing a more sensitive signal receiving and quicker network searching.

Even on high-speed railways, the handovers can still be made between a private high-speed rail network and a base station network, ensuring high-quality calls. In addition, the network signal stability is guaranteed in elevators, underground garages, and other weak-signal environments.

Compatible with the networks of four major Chinese operators, ZTE Axon 20 5G features intelligent network acceleration technology, which has increased the download rate by 30%, according to the test results of ZTE's lab, and intelligently avoided frequency bands with congested signals.

Integrated Functions for Video shooting and Editing

ZTE has made continuous efforts in improving the video functions of its smartphones, in a bid to meeting the requirements of younger users in the 5G era.

ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 64MP super HD main camera that supports 4K high-resolution video at 60fps, super night scenes, video beauty and real-time HDR video in multiple lighting conditions. In addition, the main and wide-angle lenses support image stabilization, which helps shoot videos of higher quality.

Moreover, the camera software features six intelligent templates to produce stylized videos, which can intelligently match different styles of music with special transition effects. In addition, the unique full-screen film recording mode, with a ratio under 20.5:9, can support portrait bokeh and portrait beauty, providing a further video customization.

Furthermore, the AI voice subtitling shooting mode provides powerful video editing functions, such as splicing, speed change, regional cropping, filtering and background music, so as to make video editing more convenient.

Comprehensive Performance for Excellent Experiences

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G mobile platform, ZTE Axon 20 5G features a new-generation full-scenario system optimization engine. Underpinned by the engine, the startup speed of those high frequently used apps can be increased by 40% while the gaming and video experiences have also been improved, according to the test results of ZTE's lab.

In addition, the latest MiFavor 10.5 UI system supports movie-level screen optimization and smart screen projection while the large 4,220mAh battery can support 30W Quick Charge and a 5G power saving mode that improves battery life by 35%.

Furthermore, ZTE Axon 20 5G is equipped with nine temperature sensors to precisely detect the temperature. The heat dissipation capabilities are improved through a triple intelligent heat dissipation system, which includes liquid cooling circulation, carbon nanofiber thermal pad, and graphite material. The smartphone remains cool while users are playing games, viewing short videos, or watching movies.

The launch of ZTE Axon 20 5G has demonstrated ZTE's capabilities of addressing consumer needs and its strength in technical R&D and product innovations. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to devote itself to building an intelligent lifestyle for consumers seeking young, high-tech, fashion-forward brands.

Pricing & Availability

ZTE Axon 20 5G will be ready in China for pre-order starting September 1, 2020 on the e-commerce channels including www.myzte.com, zte.jd.com and zte.tmall.com. ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available in China starting at RMB 2,198.

