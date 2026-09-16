Russia double-checks situation following US statements about weapons in space — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 16. /TASS/. Moscow is currently reviewing the situation in response to US statements about deploying strike weapons in space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the International Festival of Youth.

"Everyone was stirred up by the news that the US announced it had deployed strike weapons in space. We are currently verifying the situation," the top diplomat noted.

He clarified that the prospects for the development of the situation in space over the next 10 to 15 years are unknown. "We have a long-standing resolution that we are promoting at the UN to ban the placement of any weapons in orbit. Any weapons at all," Lavrov recalled.

"The Americans say: 'No, wait - any weapons? Why any weapons? Let’s agree not to deploy nuclear weapons.' They suspect us of preparing to deploy nuclear weapons into orbit. We say we have no such plans. But when we say that the deployment of any weapons must be banned, that includes nuclear weapons as well. They don’t want that," the foreign minister pointed out. "It’s not a very elegant negotiating position, but we are where we are," he stressed.

"So in 10 to 15 years, the global situation will depend on how we advance the position of the global majority," Lavrov emphasized.

The 2026 International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg on September 11-17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." It is expected to be attended by 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries worldwide, including 5,000 from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. One thousand teenagers aged 14 to 17 will participate in the program.

TASS is the event’s general media partner.