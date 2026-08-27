MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Europe condemned Serbian General Ratko Mladic and Serbia but remains silent about "misanthropic nationalism" in Ukraine, Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev has said.

"So-called united Europe, taking advantage of and abusing its commitment to human values, irrevocably condemned Serbia and then Republika Srpska, but remains silent, burying its commitment to human values as tightly as it can, in the case of the blatant and misanthropic nationalism in Ukraine," Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kosachev said that even before the start of the special military operation, at least 16,000 people had been killed in Donbass by "the heirs, adherents, followers and admirers of Ukrainian nationalists."

"I wish the judges who tried Mladic in The Hague to turn over in their graves or be damned in life. I know of no greater hypocrisy and cynicism in Europe," he wrote.

Former Bosnian Serb Army commander Ratko Mladic, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia, died in prison in The Hague at the age of 84.