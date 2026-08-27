IN BRIEF: Kremlin briefing covers frozen assets, 'spooks' of Russia’s 'plans' against NATO

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The protection of frozen Russian assets in the West, Europe’s aggressive policy toward Russia, and ongoing contacts over a Ukraine settlement were the main topics of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

On new rounds of Ukraine talks

Peskov said he had no information about the next round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations: "I currently have no information on specific plans or dates for the next round of talks."

Russia continues contacts with the United States on Ukraine "at the working level."

Moscow remains open to further peace talks: "Of course, we remain open to pursuing peace talks."

Russia "would prefer to achieve its goals through peaceful means," but continues the special military operation because no such option exists to protect its interests in the Ukraine conflict.

On the West’s illegal use of frozen Russian assets

Moscow considers using its frozen assets to support Ukraine "blatantly illegal": "These actions would violate the law. They would carry legal consequences."

Russia will use all legal means to defend its interests if the EU moves to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

On the West’s aggressive policy

Moscow is facing an aggressive policy from European countries: "Russia faces a very aggressive policy from European countries. This aggression comes specifically from European countries."

Media reports alleging Russian aggression toward Western countries have nothing to do with reality: "Claims to the contrary distort reality and are nothing more than media rumors."

Western media are publishing numerous "spooks" about alleged Russian plans against NATO: "These reports have no basis in reality and do not reflect Russia’s intentions."