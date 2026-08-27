MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev confirms London’s direct involvement in the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The Storm Shadow story is literally the quintessence of London’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict," she noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the UK side had done everything possible to avoid answering questions about the actual use of Storm Shadow missiles, but at some point "their use became obvious."

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that his government had agreed to allow the MBDA defense company to transfer to Kiev classified data on British components for the SCALP missile, the French version of the British Storm Shadow.