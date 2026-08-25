Battlegroup North drones destroy Ukrainian Bomber, Vampire hexacopters near Sumy

KURSK, August 25. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew of Russia’s Battlegroup North has destroyed two Ukrainian hexacopters, the Bomber and the Vampire, in the Sumy Region over the past day, an UAV company commander with the call sign Grot told TASS.

"A single UAV crew of the Battlegroup North, using FPV drones, successfully destroyed two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles - the Bomber and Vampire models - over the past 24 hours. These drones, due to their long range and payload capacity, are used for transporting cargo and planting mines behind our lines. Destroying such drones is one of the main tasks in establishing a buffer zone in the Sumy Region," the officer said.