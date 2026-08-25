Ukrainian attacks affect over 400 people, including 21 children, in past week — MFA

LUGANSK, August 25. /TASS/. More than 400 civilians in Russian regions, including 21 children, were affected by Ukrainian attacks over the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, more than 400 civilians in Russian regions, including 21 children, suffered as a result of Kiev's use of attack drones, the overwhelming majority of which were supplied to Kiev militants by Western sponsors either as complete products or as kits for assembly. <...> The largest number of civilian casualties from Kiev's attacks was recorded in the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions," he said.

Miroshnik specified that 407 people, or 99% of the total number of casualties, were affected by attack drones. Ukrainian forces most often used weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive warheads to attack civilians.

Miroshnik said Ukrainian forces had deliberately targeted medical facilities, in breach of international humanitarian law. "In the Kursk Region, a UAV attack damaged a paramedic and midwife station in the settlement of Shchekino. In the Zaporozhye Region, a drone struck a municipal department of the tuberculosis dispensary in Melitopol," he said.

The diplomat added that residents in several Russian regions were also injured by explosions after the enemy remotely mined territory. "In the Belgorod Region, a civilian was injured after an explosive device detonated in Repyakhovka. A driver and female passenger were also wounded when their car struck an explosive device in Oktyabrsky. In the Kherson Region, a resident of Golaya Pristan was injured. In the DPR, a civilian sustained injuries in Donetsk's Kievsky District," he said.

According to Miroshnik, Ukrainian forces fired nearly 7,500 various munitions at Russian regions over the week.