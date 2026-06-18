Russia, ASEAN agree to expand cooperation in workforce training

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to expand cooperation in workforce training in the cultural sector, including through educational programs, according to the joint declaration on cultural cooperation adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation in workforce training, including through educational programs, support for startups aimed at creating creative ecosystems and enterprises, with particular attention to self-employed individuals as well as small and medium-sized cultural enterprises.

In addition, the parties agreed to promote intercultural dialogue to ensure the alignment of cultural initiatives in Russia and ASEAN member states. They also plan to foster cooperation in the fields of architectural heritage and historic urban development, design, fashion, visual and performing arts, music, cinema and animation, feature and documentary filmmaking, video games, broadcasting, advertising, and exchanges among representatives of the media industry and creative professions.

Russia and ASEAN will also work to promote the potential of culture, art and traditions as drivers of creativity, innovation and livelihoods.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It comprises 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.