Russia, Singapore in dialogue on issues of mutual interest — Kremlin

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Singapore continues their dialogue on issues of mutual interest but intensity of cooperation declined due to sanctions, the Kremlin said in its pre-reads for the forthcoming Russia-ASEAN summit.

"In February 2022, Singapore introduced economic sanctions against Russia in view of developments in Ukraine. It lowered the intensity of political interaction and bilateral cooperation on the whole," the materials indicate. Russia included Singapore into the list of countries and territories performing unfriendly actions.

"The dialogue on the issues of mutual interest continues" at the same time, the materials indicate.