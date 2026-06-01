Russia expects US-Iran dialogue to continue toward final deal — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia is counting on ongoing dialogue between the United States and Iran to reach a comprehensive agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

"We welcomed the truce between the United States and Iran, which began on April 8 and was backed by Israel. It is important that it continues, despite isolated incidents. We anticipate the continuation of dialogue between the Americans and Iranians to reach a final agreement," he said at the sixth Russia – Middle East International Expert Forum, organized by the Evgeny Primakov Center for International Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Borisenko said that "from the outset of the conflict, Russia called for the elimination of its root causes – that is, for the immediate cessation of the military aggression initiated by the United States and Israel, emphasizing that there was no alternative to a full-fledged political and diplomatic process to resolve the existing differences while safeguarding the interests of all states and regions, without exception," and "reiterates this position both bilaterally with American and Middle Eastern partners at a high level and at the UN Security Council."

According to the diplomat, Moscow "is convinced of the need to maintain the situation on a political and diplomatic track, to prevent the collapse of negotiating efforts and a recurrence of military confrontation. We believe that a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the situation around Iran would give the peoples of the region a historic opportunity to begin building a new architecture of interstate relations. It should be based on the principle of ensuring comprehensive and reliable collective security, which guarantees stability and protection from destructive external interference."

Borisenko suggested "paying attention to the relevant Russian concept: this document is designed to establish lasting peace and cooperative relations in the Persian Gulf region among all coastal countries, the Arab nations, and Iran."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to the ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic.