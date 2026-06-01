MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. France is the West’s major power broker in Africa and sponsors Ukrainian military advisers in the continent, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

"France, in the first place," Anatoly Bashkin, director of the ministry’s department for African countries (south of the Sahara) said when asked to name countries supporting terrorists in Africa. "Despite the fact that some other countries could have their hands in it, France is the one who promotes the West’s interests, weapons, and training."

Asked whether France sponsors Ukrainian military advisers in Africa, the diplomat answered in the affirmative. "Most likely, yes, because the Ukrainians have no money of their own now," he explained.

According to Bashkin, "Western countries’ logistics and intel support" is quite evident in the Sahara-Sahel region. "We see their involvement in Mauritania," he added.

Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said at the International Security Forum earlier that some Western countries actively use terrorists to serve their own purposes, providing them with advanced weapons and intelligence.