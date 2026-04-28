UN, April 28. /TASS/. The UN often uses biased sources to respond to crimes against the Russian media, which is regrettable, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

In a speech during the 48th session of the Committee on Information of the UN General Assembly, he said that numerous human rights NGOs now pick and choose which crimes against the Russian media they want to acknowledge.

"It is regrettable that the UN structures also often rely on such biased sources," the diplomat noted.