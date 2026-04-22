Russia, Seychelles have what to work on in trade, economic sphere — Putin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Trade and economic ties between Moscow and Victoria are modest so far, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

"Certainly, our volume of trade and economic ties is modest but we have what to work on, Your visit is very timely in this connection," Putin said.

The Russian leader also noted the continuation of humanitarian communications between the countries. "I am confident the unique culture of your country will definitely be of interest for Russian public," the head of state added.