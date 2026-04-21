Russia to analyze situation around Islamabad negotiations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow is analyzing the situation around the US-Iran talks, understanding that the situation keeps changing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our attitude towards the negotiations, which seem to be resuming in Islamabad is analytical. We will analyze what is going on, although everything happens in a flash. The situation can make an about-face ten times within 24 hours," he told a news conference.

"Almost, like [President of the United Nations General Assembly, former German foreign minister] Annalena Baerbock used to say – everything can change by 360 degrees, or it may not."

He said it was hard to understand how strongly each state feels about the sustainability of the principles being discussed as ways to end the crisis.

"Experience teaches us to rely on facts. But we see no facts so far. We see threats, we see promises, assurances that if you do this, you will prosper. And we see Iran’s position, which says absolutely reasonably that they have already been hoodwinked by false promises, including that same comprehensive program of action to resolve Iran's nuclear program," Lavrov said.

The United States and Israel launched a sweeping operation against Iran on February 28. US leader Donald Trump on April 7 announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. Iran and the US held on April 11 several failed rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the American by Vice President JD Vance.

Earlier CNN quoted sources as saying that the second round of the talks will take place on April 22 in the morning. Vance will head the US delegation. Al-Hadath television channel quoted a source as saying that the US and Iranian delegation will arrive simultaneously in Islamabad for the talks. Iran earlier said it had not yet decided to participate in the talks.